Golf logo 3

APT Tour Event

Victoria Country Club

Thursday's Results

1. Kyle Pritchard  65, 68, 133

2.  Mikel Martinson 67, 67, 134

3.  Myles Lewis  69, 66, 135

T4. Kirk Thomas II 66, 70, 136

T4. Blake Kelley  71, 65, 136

T6. Trent Whitekiller 71, 66, 137

T6. Blake Trimble 67, 70, 137

T6. Michael Arnaud 66, 71, 137

T6. Zachary Olsen  71, 66, 137

T10. Cory Churchman 71, 67, 138

T10. Braden Bailey  69, 69, 138

T10. Brad Brunner  75, 63, 138

T13. Peyton Wilhoit  70, 69, 139

T13. Logan McCracken  71, 68, 139

T13.  Scott Newton 69, 70, 139

T13. John Kozelsky 70, 69, 139

T17.  Robby Ormand 71, 69, 140

T17. Matthew Henson 70, 70, 140

T17. Angelo Leyvani 70, 70, 140

T20. Bobby Hudson 70, 71, 141

T20. Chuck Spears 72, 69, 141

T20. Baxter Ward 70, 71, 141

T20. Hunter Robinson 70, 71, 141

T20. Grant Schroeder 73, 68, 141

T20. Maxwell Miller  71, 70, 141

T26. Nicholas Flanagan 71, 71, 142

T26. AJ McInerney  71, 71, 142

T26. Tayler Termeer 70, 72, 142

T26. Peter Thorseth  72, 70, 142

T30. Brian Rowell  73, 70, 143

T30. Toni Hakula 71, 72, 143

T30. Tyler Gann 73, 70, 143

T30. Alden Fortner  71, 72, 143

T30. Cole Ray 75, 68, 143

T30. Austen Christiansen 75, 68, 143

T30. Zander Lozano  74, 69, 143

T37. Rob Hudson 71, 73, 144

T37. Cody Burrows 73, 71, 144

T37. Josh Montgomery 74, 70, 144

T37. Stephen Osborne 73, 71, 144

T37. Connor Slane  69, 75 144

T37. Sutherland Stith 74, 70, 144

T43. Curtis Reed 73, 72, 145

T43. Landon Lyons 71, 74, 145

T43. Brandon Baumgarten 74, 71, 145

T43. Ryan Alford 75, 70, 145

T47. Remington Shoults 73, 73, 146

T47. Nick Louy 70, 76, 146

T47. Ben Suarez 73, 73 146

T50. Jake McCrory 73, 74, 147

T50. Trey Brooks 71, 76, 147

T50. Chris Brown  73, 74, 147

T53. Brandon Pierce 79, 69, 148

T53. Jacob Bishop 75, 73, 148

T53. Jeff Wibawa 74, 74, 148

T53. Joe Mitchell Jr. 72, 76, 148

T53. Jonathan Allen 78, 70, 148

58. Jake Truss 74, 75, 149

T59. Micah Rodgers  73, 77, 150

T59. Tyler Kolb 80, 70, 150

61. Quinn Edwards 78, 73, 151

62. Garrett Fey 77, 75, 152

63. Sam DeBartolo 78, 76, 154

64. Shane Hall 81, 74, 155

65. Jacob Veerman, 80, 77, 157

66. Camden DeBonis 83, 75, 158

67. Ryan Myers 83, 77, 160

