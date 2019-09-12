APT Tour Event
Victoria Country Club
Thursday's Results
1. Kyle Pritchard 65, 68, 133
2. Mikel Martinson 67, 67, 134
3. Myles Lewis 69, 66, 135
T4. Kirk Thomas II 66, 70, 136
T4. Blake Kelley 71, 65, 136
T6. Trent Whitekiller 71, 66, 137
T6. Blake Trimble 67, 70, 137
T6. Michael Arnaud 66, 71, 137
T6. Zachary Olsen 71, 66, 137
T10. Cory Churchman 71, 67, 138
T10. Braden Bailey 69, 69, 138
T10. Brad Brunner 75, 63, 138
T13. Peyton Wilhoit 70, 69, 139
T13. Logan McCracken 71, 68, 139
T13. Scott Newton 69, 70, 139
T13. John Kozelsky 70, 69, 139
T17. Robby Ormand 71, 69, 140
T17. Matthew Henson 70, 70, 140
T17. Angelo Leyvani 70, 70, 140
T20. Bobby Hudson 70, 71, 141
T20. Chuck Spears 72, 69, 141
T20. Baxter Ward 70, 71, 141
T20. Hunter Robinson 70, 71, 141
T20. Grant Schroeder 73, 68, 141
T20. Maxwell Miller 71, 70, 141
T26. Nicholas Flanagan 71, 71, 142
T26. AJ McInerney 71, 71, 142
T26. Tayler Termeer 70, 72, 142
T26. Peter Thorseth 72, 70, 142
T30. Brian Rowell 73, 70, 143
T30. Toni Hakula 71, 72, 143
T30. Tyler Gann 73, 70, 143
T30. Alden Fortner 71, 72, 143
T30. Cole Ray 75, 68, 143
T30. Austen Christiansen 75, 68, 143
T30. Zander Lozano 74, 69, 143
T37. Rob Hudson 71, 73, 144
T37. Cody Burrows 73, 71, 144
T37. Josh Montgomery 74, 70, 144
T37. Stephen Osborne 73, 71, 144
T37. Connor Slane 69, 75 144
T37. Sutherland Stith 74, 70, 144
T43. Curtis Reed 73, 72, 145
T43. Landon Lyons 71, 74, 145
T43. Brandon Baumgarten 74, 71, 145
T43. Ryan Alford 75, 70, 145
T47. Remington Shoults 73, 73, 146
T47. Nick Louy 70, 76, 146
T47. Ben Suarez 73, 73 146
T50. Jake McCrory 73, 74, 147
T50. Trey Brooks 71, 76, 147
T50. Chris Brown 73, 74, 147
T53. Brandon Pierce 79, 69, 148
T53. Jacob Bishop 75, 73, 148
T53. Jeff Wibawa 74, 74, 148
T53. Joe Mitchell Jr. 72, 76, 148
T53. Jonathan Allen 78, 70, 148
58. Jake Truss 74, 75, 149
T59. Micah Rodgers 73, 77, 150
T59. Tyler Kolb 80, 70, 150
61. Quinn Edwards 78, 73, 151
62. Garrett Fey 77, 75, 152
63. Sam DeBartolo 78, 76, 154
64. Shane Hall 81, 74, 155
65. Jacob Veerman, 80, 77, 157
66. Camden DeBonis 83, 75, 158
67. Ryan Myers 83, 77, 160
