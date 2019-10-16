District 15-5A, Division I
Corpus Christi King
Mustangs at Victoria West Warriors, 7 p.m.
Last year: West, 56-14.
Notes: King (1-6, 1-4) travels to Memorial Stadium to play West (2-4, 2-2) for the fourth time. King leads the series 2-1. King has lost three straight games since defeating Corpus Christi Ray for its lone win. King has yielded 42 points or more in each of its losses. West is coming off a win over Corpus Christi Carroll. West’s Tyvon Hardrick has rushed for 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns.
Radio: KVNN, 1340 AM, 98.1 FM.
Twitter: @TylerTyre
