District 13-4A, Division I
Bay City Blackcats at Fulshear Chargers, 7 p.m.
- Last year: Bay City, 49-42, 2OT
- Notes: Bay City (0-5, 0-2) travels to Rosenberg’s Traylor Stadium to take on Fulshear (0-6, 0-2). Bay City scored 27 points in last week’s loss to Needville after scoring a total of 35 in its previous four games. Fulshear is coming off a loss to El Campo and has lost 13 consecutive games. Bay City’s Rj Mitchell rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns against Needville.
- Radio: KKHA, 92.5 FM.
- Internet: happyradio925.com.
