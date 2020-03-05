Comal Tournament
Laredo Alexander 6, Victoria East 3
Alexander 000 411 - 6 10 1
East 000 210 - 3 5 0
W: Joseph Chavana; L: Kevin Rodriguez. Highlights - (E) Zak Shannon 2-for-3, RBI, Joey Lozano 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, Jarod Tipton 1-for-3, Kevin Rodriguez 1-for-3. Record: East 4-4.
Steele 6, Victoria East 5
East 001 031 - 5 11 0
Steele 030 000 3 - 6 6 0
W: Morris; L: Zak Shannon. Highlights - (E) Nate Vela 2-for-3, RBI, Kevin Rodriguez 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, Matthew Gomez 2-for-3, RBI, Trent Nieto 1-for-3, Kaden Kolle 1-for-3, De'everett Ross 1-for-2, Caden Mozisek 2-for-3. Record: East 4-5.
Floresville Tournament
Victoria West 7, San Antonio Holmes 0
W: Brendan Solis; L: Dylan Dominguez. Bryce Sitka 2-for-3, RBI, EJ Rodriguez 3-for-3, Colton Salas 1-for-3, RBI, Adam Diaz 1-for-3, Blake Buzzell 1-for-2, Dawson Holly 1-for-2.
Yoakum Tournament
Hallettsville 4, Refugio 3
Refugio 000 000 3 - 3 4 1
Hallettsville 000 022 X - 4 4 0
W: Klimitchek; L: Ethan Perez. Highlights: (R) Jordan Kelley 4 IP, 5K, Colten Hesseltine 1-for-2, Austin Ochoa 1-for-3, Robert Montalvo 1-for-3, 1 SB, Joseph Montemayor 1-for-3; Ethan Perez 1-for-2; Caleb Hesseltine 1-for-3. (H) Ryan Targac 1-for-1, HR, RBI.
El Campo 10, Refugio 4
EC 500 003 11 - 10 9 1
Refugio 100 102 0 - 4 8 7
W: T. Stephenson; L: Jarren Gonzalez. Highlights: (EC) T. Stephenson 1-for-3, 1 SB; S. Estrada 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, T. Baklik 2-for-4, 2B, J. David 2-for-3, 2B. (R) Jordan Kelley 2-for-4, 2B, 3B, Austin Ochoa 2-for-3, 1 SB, Jared Kelley 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs. Record: Refugio 3-2.
El Campo 17, Cuero 4
El Campo (10)00 07 - 17 10 3
Cuero 400 00 - 4 2 3
W: Hallinger; L: Blackwell. Highlights - (EC) Estrada 2-for-3; Rod 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBIs; Jung 1-for-1, 2 RBIs, HR; Baslik 1-for-3; Svatek RBI; Stephenson 1-for-3, RBI; David 2-for-3, RBI; Alcalais RBI; Sabrsula 2 RBIs. (C) Opiela 1-for-2, RBI; Crain 1-for-2, 2 RBIs.
Softball Scores
Schulenburg Tournament
Sacred Heart 9, Burton 1
W: Abby Clark. Highlights: Clark 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Clara Schaefer 2-for-2, 2 RBIs; Shelby Haas 1-for-3, RBI; Carley Haas 1-for- 3, RBI; Savannah Mullen 1-for-3, RBI; Bailey Haas 1-for-3, RBI; Emma Hawkins 1-for-3; Jules Janak 1-for-3.
Ganado 8, Sacred Heart 3
L: Kat Pavliska. Highlights - Clark 2-for-2, RBI; C. Haas 1-for-2; Mullen 1-for-2; Pavliska 1-for
