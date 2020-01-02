Non-District boys
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 50, Victoria Cobra Athletics 47
Thursday
Points: (VCA) Cooper 10, Pickens 10, Riggs 8, Atherton 7, Tate 5, Gonzales 4, Aparicio 3. (SH) Austin Kutac 13, Dalton Grahmann 11, Josh Steffek 9, Will Harper 7, Jordan Bludau 6, Trenton Kraatz 2, Lane Leopold 2.
Halftime: Cobra Athletics 32-20. 3-pointers: Tate, Cooper, Pickens, Aparicio, Harper 2. Records: Sacred Heart 5-6.
