Magnolia West 66, Victoria East 58
Points: (VE) Hannah Tyler 5, Giani Wimbish-Gay 5, Renae Mendieta 2, Leilani Wimbish-Gay 24, Zakari Perry 10, Brandalyn Rice 12; (MW) Kamari Portalis 6, Ally Downs 2, Megan Donnelly 14, Alyssa May 15, Evyn Snook 5, Kamryn Jones 24
Halftime 29-24, Magnolia West; 3-pointers: Tyler, Giani Wimbish-Gay, May.
