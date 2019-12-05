Schulenburg Tournament
Schulenburg 47, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 35
Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 5, Elizabeth Grahmann 4, Carley Haas 8, Emma Hawkins 2, Bailey Haas 11, Ella Harper 5. (S) Otto 1, Sommer 2, Treybig 6, Hollas 5, Adams 5, Marburger 2, Wellborn 4, Guentert 2, Rodriguez 5.
Halftime: Schulenburg 26-14. 3-Pointers: Hollas, Adams, S. Haas, C. Haas 2.
Industrial Lady Cobra Tournament
Calhoun 42, Edna 35
Points: (E) Melani Guzman 16.
3-Pointers: Guzman 3. Record: Edna 3-7.
