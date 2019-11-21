Ganado Tournament

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30, Woodsboro 25

Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 9, Carley Haas 9, Emma Hawkins 3, Jules Janek 2, Bailey Haas 5. (W) Hannah Wernli 2, Kelsey Morgan 4, Katrina Lopez 4, Kenzie Scott 5, Zoi Garcia 1, Hailey Hubbard 5, Hailey Allen 4.

Halftime: Woodsboro 16-15. 3-Pointers: C. Haas, B. Haas, Morgan.

Hallettsville Sacred Heart 32, Ganado 22

Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 6, Grahmann 13, C. Haas 6, B. Haas 2, Abby Clark 3, Kat Pavliska 2. (G) Macy Kolachy 6, Jaxsmyne Foster 1, Ja’Lai Foster 3, Cameryn Webernick 3, Calee Chambless 7, Danni Kytyle 2.

Halftime: Sacred Heart 23-6. 3-Pointers: S. Haas 2, C. Haas 2, Clark, Kolachy 2.

Other Tournament Scores:

Ganado 42, Brazos 24

Louise 38, Nordheim 27

Brazos 35, Nordheim 18

Louise 48, Woodsboro 33

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.