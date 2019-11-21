Ganado Tournament
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 30, Woodsboro 25
Points: (SH) Allie Bludau 2, Elizabeth Grahmann 9, Carley Haas 9, Emma Hawkins 3, Jules Janek 2, Bailey Haas 5. (W) Hannah Wernli 2, Kelsey Morgan 4, Katrina Lopez 4, Kenzie Scott 5, Zoi Garcia 1, Hailey Hubbard 5, Hailey Allen 4.
Halftime: Woodsboro 16-15. 3-Pointers: C. Haas, B. Haas, Morgan.
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 32, Ganado 22
Points: (SH) Shelby Haas 6, Grahmann 13, C. Haas 6, B. Haas 2, Abby Clark 3, Kat Pavliska 2. (G) Macy Kolachy 6, Jaxsmyne Foster 1, Ja’Lai Foster 3, Cameryn Webernick 3, Calee Chambless 7, Danni Kytyle 2.
Halftime: Sacred Heart 23-6. 3-Pointers: S. Haas 2, C. Haas 2, Clark, Kolachy 2.
Other Tournament Scores:
Ganado 42, Brazos 24
Louise 38, Nordheim 27
Brazos 35, Nordheim 18
Louise 48, Woodsboro 33
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.