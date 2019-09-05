Results for Thursday’s scramble at Riverside Golf Course
T-1st Place (-6)
Steve Casteneda
Joe Bassano
David Haeber
Randy Harryman
Josh Flowers
Richard Flowers
Abe Sanchez
Bruce Flowers
T-3rd Place (-5)
PeeWee Porter
Gary Moeller
Rhett Johnson
Stephanie Fuller
Tracy Rush
Braden Neskora
Hunter Hammond
Devon Dioguardi
