Thursday’s Scramble
T-1st Place (-5)
- Josh Flowers
- Richard Flowers
- David Haeber
- Michael Sockwell
- Joe Sanchez
- Riley Nabors
- Roland Young
- Jackie Garza
- Abe Sanchez
T-3rd Place (-4)
- George Salinas
- Larry Hall
- Gary Moeller
- John Helweg
- Anthony Lopez
- Megan Franz
- Louis Ybarra
- Jason Weathersby
- John Partida
- Levi Garcia
- Steve Casteneda
- Richard Vasquez
- Trino Barrera
- Pete Rodriguez Jr.
- Bill Weaver
