Results for Thursday Scramble at Riverside Golf Course
1st Place (-6)
Riley Nabors
David Haeber
John Helweg
Sharlene Gaskamp
Albert Sanchez
T-2nd Place (-5)
Josh Flowers
Richard Flowers
Jason Weathersby
John Partida
Mike Saddler
Bryan Murray
Joe Bassano
Grant Murray
Karen Holcomb
Bill Weaver
