Thursday
Sinton tournament
Corpus Christi King 2, Beeville 0
Corpus Christi King 25 25
Beeville 7 7
Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 2 kills, 2 digs; Megan Del Bosque 4 digs; Aaralyn Del Bosque 4 assists
Tuloso-Midway 2, Beeville 0
Tuloso-Midway 25 25
Beeville 12 9
Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 3 kills; Kayla Salazar 2 kills; Aaralyn Del Bosque 5 assists; Larissa Gonzales 4 digs; Megan Del Bosque 3 digs
Beeville 2, Skidmore-Tynan 1
Beeville 25 15 15
Skidmore-Tynan 17 25 11
Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, 1 ace; Carly Knapp 5 kills, 1 block; Aaralyn Del Bosque 16 assists; Megan Del Bosque 12 digs; Cylee Lopez 2 digs.
Record: Beeville 6-6
