Volleyball logo

Thursday

Sinton tournament

Corpus Christi King 2, Beeville 0

Corpus Christi King 25 25

Beeville 7 7

Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 2 kills, 2 digs; Megan Del Bosque 4 digs; Aaralyn Del Bosque 4 assists

Tuloso-Midway 2, Beeville 0

Tuloso-Midway 25 25

Beeville 12 9

Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 3 kills; Kayla Salazar 2 kills; Aaralyn Del Bosque 5 assists; Larissa Gonzales 4 digs; Megan Del Bosque 3 digs

Beeville 2, Skidmore-Tynan 1

Beeville 25 15 15

Skidmore-Tynan 17 25 11

Highlights: (B) Alexia Salazar 4 kills, 1 block, 6 digs, 1 ace; Carly Knapp 5 kills, 1 block; Aaralyn Del Bosque 16 assists; Megan Del Bosque 12 digs; Cylee Lopez 2 digs.

Record: Beeville 6-6

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.