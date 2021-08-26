Goliad Tournament
Goliad 2, Industrial 1
Goliad 25 11 15
Industrial 19 25 7
Highlights: (G) Abby Yanta 7 kills, 5 digs, 2 blocks; Brook Jackson 10 assists, 5 kills, 5 digs; Kyla Hill 13 assists, 9 digs, 5 kills, 1 ace; Kenna Klekar 12 digs, 1 ace; Kylie Welch 10 digs.
Goliad 2, Columbus 0
Goliad 25 25
Columbus 13 16
Highlights: (G) Hill 11 kills, 9 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces; Jackson 11 assists, 4 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs; Yanta 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Welch 6 digs, 1 ace.
Goliad 2, Poteet 1
Goliad 29 25 15
Poteet 30 5 6
Highlights: (G) Jackson 11 kills, 11 assists, 2 blocks, 2 digs, 3 aces; Hill 10 kills, 16 assists, 6 digs, 4 aces, 1 block; Yanta 6 kills, 4 blocks, 2 digs; Kendall West 5 blocks.
Schulenburg 2, Jourdanton 0
Schulenburg 25 25
Jourdanton 12 16
Highlights: (S) Tamara Otto 12 assists, 10 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs; Meredith Magliolo 4 kills, 1 block; Jordan Sommer 4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs, 2 aces; Claire Antosh 3 kills, 3 digs, 2 assists, 1 ace; Kieryn Adams 6 digs, 1 ace.
Schulenburg 2, Goliad JV 0
Schulenburg 25 25
Goliad JV 12 15
Highlights: (S) Claire Antosh 9 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces; Tamara Otto 18 assists, 1 kill, 1 ace; Jessalyn Gipson 4 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Mackenzie Kunschick 4 kills, 1 dig; Kieryn Adams 7 digs, 5 aces, 2 assists.
Schulenburg 2, Sinton 0
Schulenburg 25 25
Sinton 17 23
Highlights: (S) Tamara Otto 25 assists, 3 aces, 5 digs; Kieryn Adams 14 digs; Claire Antosh 10 digs, 4 kills, 2 blocks; Kloe Kutac 6 kills, 4 blocks; Meredith Magliolo 5 kills, 3 blocks, 2 digs.
Records: Goliad 5-8, Schulenburg 15-7
