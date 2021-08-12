Non-District
Alice 3, Refugio 1
Alice 25 15 25 25
Refugio 18 25 9 18
Columbus Tournament
Victoria West 2, Caldwell 0
Caldwell 9 11
West 25 25
Victoria West 2, Brazos 1
West 25 25 15
Brazos 10 27 12
Victoria West 2, Pope John Paul 0
West 25 26
John Paul 18 24
Lexington 2, Industrial 0
Industrial 5 12
Lexington 25 25
Devine 2, Industrial 1
Industrial 25 26 12
Devine 17 28 15
La Grange 2, Gonzales 0
La Grange 25 25
Gonzales 20 17
Columbus 2, Gonzales 0
Gonzales 16 8
Columbus 25 25
Schulenburg 2, Sealy 0
Sealy 13 18
Schulenburg 25 25
East Bernard 2, Schulenburg 0
East Bernard 25 25
Schulenburg 14 19
Schulenburg 2, Smithville 0
Smithville 20 18
Schulenburg 25 25
Yorktown Tournament
Cuero 2, St. Joseph JV
STJ JV 11 14
Cuero 25 25
Highlights: (C) Ashley Price 9 kills; Jeri Ficklen 1 ace, .5 block; Maddie Fink .5 block; Zha’Vanna Gray 1 ace; Charity Gray 1 ace; Bromli Watson 31 assists, 1 ace; Dani Saenz 6 digs.
Cuero 2, Rice Consolidated 0
Rice 8 14
Cuero 25 25
Highlights: (C) J. Ficklen 6 kills; C. Gray 1 block; Z. Gray 6 aces; Cami Nall 2 digs; B. Watson 21 assists.
Cuero 2, Nixon-Smiley 0
N-S 13 7
Cuero 25 25
Highlights: (C) J. Ficklen 7 kills; M. Fink 2 blocks; A. Price 6 aces; Z. Gray 5 digs; B. Watson 31 assists.
Records: Cuero 4-1
Van Vleck Tournament
Columbia 2, Wharton 0
Wharton 17 16
Columbia 25 25
Hitchcock 2, Bay City 0
Woodsboro Tournament
Kingsville 2, Woodsboro 1
Tuesday
Bay City 3, Wharton 2
Bay City 25 22 25 18 15
Wharton 20 25 22 25 7
Highlights: (BC) Kristiana Johnson 10 kills; Alexis Monroy 12 assists; Lilah Suarez 21 digs
JV Blue: Bay City 3, Wharton 0; JV Gold: Wharton 3, Bay City 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.