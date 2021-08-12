Volleyball logo

Non-District

Alice 3, Refugio 1

Alice 25 15 25 25

Refugio 18 25 9 18

Columbus Tournament

Victoria West 2, Caldwell 0

Caldwell 9 11

West 25 25

Victoria West 2, Brazos 1

West 25 25 15

Brazos 10 27 12

Victoria West 2, Pope John Paul 0

West 25 26

John Paul 18 24

Lexington 2, Industrial 0

Industrial 5 12

Lexington 25 25

Devine 2, Industrial 1

Industrial 25 26 12

Devine 17 28 15

La Grange 2, Gonzales 0

La Grange 25 25

Gonzales 20 17

Columbus 2, Gonzales 0

Gonzales 16 8

Columbus 25 25

Schulenburg 2, Sealy 0

Sealy 13 18

Schulenburg 25 25

East Bernard 2, Schulenburg 0

East Bernard 25 25

Schulenburg 14 19

Schulenburg 2, Smithville 0

Smithville 20 18

Schulenburg 25 25

Yorktown Tournament

Cuero 2, St. Joseph JV

STJ JV 11 14

Cuero 25 25

Highlights: (C) Ashley Price 9 kills; Jeri Ficklen 1 ace, .5 block; Maddie Fink .5 block; Zha’Vanna Gray 1 ace; Charity Gray 1 ace; Bromli Watson 31 assists, 1 ace; Dani Saenz 6 digs.

Cuero 2, Rice Consolidated 0

Rice 8 14

Cuero 25 25

Highlights: (C) J. Ficklen 6 kills; C. Gray 1 block; Z. Gray 6 aces; Cami Nall 2 digs; B. Watson 21 assists.

Cuero 2, Nixon-Smiley 0

N-S 13 7

Cuero 25 25

Highlights: (C) J. Ficklen 7 kills; M. Fink 2 blocks; A. Price 6 aces; Z. Gray 5 digs; B. Watson 31 assists.

Records: Cuero 4-1

Van Vleck Tournament

Columbia 2, Wharton 0

Wharton 17 16

Columbia 25 25

Hitchcock 2, Bay City 0

Woodsboro Tournament

Kingsville 2, Woodsboro 1

Tuesday

Bay City 3, Wharton 2

Bay City 25 22 25 18 15

Wharton 20 25 22 25 7

Highlights: (BC) Kristiana Johnson 10 kills; Alexis Monroy 12 assists; Lilah Suarez 21 digs

JV Blue: Bay City 3, Wharton 0; JV Gold: Wharton 3, Bay City 0

