Non-District
Columbus Cardinals at Rice Consolidated Raiders, 7:30 p.m.
Last year: Columbus, 34-7.
Notes: Columbus (1-1) travels to Altair to take on Rice Consolidated (1-1). The teams were in the same district the last two seasons and split their two games. Rice Consolidated dropped to Class 3A, Division II this season. Columbus is coming off a loss to Giddings and Rice Consolidated lost to Palacios. Rice Consolidated’s Brandon James has rushed for 182 yards and two touchdowns.
