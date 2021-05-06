UIL State Track & Field Meet
AUSTIN — Following are Thursday's area results from Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Class 4A
Boys High Jump, Davyon Williams, Cuero, 1st, 6-10.50
Girls 3200, Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 8th, 11:38.48
Girls Long Jump, Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 4th, 17-10.00
Boys Long Jump, Rueben Owens, El Campo, 3rd, 22-10.75
Girls Triple Jump, Jackesha Nichols, El Campo, 7th, 36-2.25
Girls Triple Jump, Allie Estrada, Beeville, 2nd, 38-5.00
Girls Pole Vault, Mackenzie Blain, Cuero, 9th, NH
Boys 110 Hurdles, Hendrick Hundl, El Campo,
Boys 100, Brice Turner, Bay City, 2nd, 10.51
Girls 800 relay, El Campo, 4th, 1:42.31
Girls 800 relay, Cuero, 8th, 1:45.30
Boys 800 relay, El Campo, 9th, 1:30.66
Boys 200, Brice Turner, Bay City, 3rd, 21.68
Girls 1600, Emme O’Donnell, Calhoun, 4th, 5:08.77
Girls 1600, Brooke Wendel, Cuero, 6th, 5:10.79
Class 3A
Boys Pole Vault, Blake Gordon, Yoakum, 4th, 14-6.00
Girls High Jump, Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City, 4th, 5-4.00
Girls High Jump, Isabella Solis, Karnes City, 9th, 5-0.00
Girls Long Jump, Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 9th, DNS
Girls Triple Jump, Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 5th, 37-1.50
Girls Triple Jump, Jaiden Robinson, Karnes City, 6th, 36-11.75
Girls Triple Jump, Kyla Hill, Goliad, 3rd, 37-7.50
Boys Triple Jump, Matthew Davis, Industrial, 3rd, 46-2.50
Boys Shot Put, Ryland Weiding, Karnes City, 6th, 49-6.00
Girls 400 relay, Edna, 8th, 50.29
Boys 400 relay, Goliad, 5th, 42.06
Girls 800, Kila Rodas, Edna, 9th, 2:31.95
Girls 100 hurdles, Kyla Hill, Goliad, 3rd, 14.48
Girls 100 hurdles, Karleigh Hill, Goliad, 5th, 15.22
Girls 800 relay, Edna, 9th, 1:46.80
Boys 800 relay, Palacios, 6th, 1:29.35
Girls 400, Lauren Bond, Goliad, 7th, 59.93
Girls 400, Brooklin Berger, Yoakum, 8th, 59.94
Boys 400, Cutler Zamzow, Goliad, 1st, 47.87
Boys 400, Kylan Sardinea, Tidehaven, 9th, 50.04
Girls 300 hurdles, Kyla Hill, Goliad, 1st, 42.95
Girls 300 hurdles, Reagan Johnson, Karnes City, 2nd, 43.59
Boys 300 hurdles, Jackson Fluitt, Industrial, 5th, 40.28
Boys 200, Cutler Zamzow, Goliad, 6th, 22.80
Girls 1600 relay, Goliad, 1st, 3:57.13
