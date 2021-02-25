Victoria West 4, Sinton 0
West 004 000 0 — 4 8 0
Sinton 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
W: Orlando Di Leo. L: D Trevino
Highlights: Colten Matus 1-for-4, 1 RBI, Brendan Solis 3-for-4, 1 RBI, Blake Buzzell, 1-for-4, 1 RBI, Orlando Di Leo 1-for-3, 1 RBI
Victoria West 17, Edna 5
Edna 005 00 — 5 3 2
West 476 0 — 17 12 2
Highlights: Adam Diaz 1-for-2, 1 RBI; Jace Mitscherling 2-for-2, 1 RBI; Colten Matus 1-for-3 2 RBI; Orlando Di Leo, 1-for-2 1 RBI; Dawson Orsak 2-for-2, 2 RBI; Cobey Wasicek 2-for-4 3 RBI
Record: West 3-0
Smithson Valley 5, Victoria East 0
W: Arguello. L: Colton Broome
East: 000 00 — 0 0 1
Smithson: 221 0 — 5 3 0
Kerrville Tivy 10, Victoria East 3
W: Tenery. L: Marquis Kuykendall
Highlights: Josh Shannon 1-for-2 1 RBI;
Record: East 1-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.