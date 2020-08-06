Following are the results from Thursday's scramble at Riverside Golf Course.
1st – (-9)
Josh Flowers
Richard Flowers
Grant McDonald
Jason Weathersby
2nd – (-8)
Jenny Fultz
Justin Fultz
Jake Goyen
Michael Cupp
3rd – (-7)
Larry Hall
Robert Hall
Stephanie Fuller
Gary Moeller
T-4th – (-6)
Klayton Koch
Colins Koch
Clayton Davidson
Kyle Davidson
John Buzzell
Jason Carrol
Anthony McDonald
Randy Lockstedt
Kerry Colberson
Claude Jacobs
Casey Newman
Rhett Johnson
