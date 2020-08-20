Following are the results from Thursday’s Scramble at Riverside Golf Course.
1st (-9)
Josh Flowers
Richard Flowers
Jon Henderson
Jason Weathersby
2nd (-7)
Kyle Davidson
Trey Thormalen
Ethan Stout
Casey Becker
T-3rd (-6)
Nick Kubala
Hector Longoria
Jay Gusman
Anthony Lopez
John Helweg
Kelly Edwards
Randy Harryman
David Haeber
Daniel Stout
