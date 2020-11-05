Regional Quarterfinals
Class 3A
Goliad 3, London 0
Goliad 25 26 25
London 21 23 16
Class 2A
Schulenburg 3, Shiner 1
Schulenburg 25 25 13 25
Shiner 14 15 25 13
Weimar vs. Thrall
Class 1A
Nordheim vs. Round Top
Friday
Class 3A
Industrial vs. Poth, 6 p.m. at Woodsboro
Saturday
TAPPS bi-district
Class 2A
Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Cedar Park Summit, 2 p.m.
