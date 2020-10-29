Class 4A
- Boerne 3, Cuero 0
- Calhoun vs Sweeney
- El Campo 3, Scarborough 0
Class 3A
- Goliad over Banquete (forfeit)
- Industrial vs Karnes City
- Poth 3, Edna 0
- Hallettsville 3, Jourdanton 0
Class 2A
- Schulenburg 3, Pettus 0
Schulenburg 25 25 25
Pettus 12 10 12
Highlights: (S) Claire Antosh 2 kills; Julie Guentert 2 aces, 1 assist, 1 kill, 13 digs; Kloe Kutac 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 kills; Regan Lux 4 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill, 4 digs; Meredith Magliolo 1 kill, 1 block; Morgan Marburger 2 aces, 29 assists, 3 kills, 6 digs; Erica Otto 3 assists, 10 kills, 9 digs; Tamara Otto 1 dig; Jordan Sommer 1 ace, 1 assist, 15 kills, 5 digs. Lily Toro 1 kill. Record: Schulenburg 22-8.
- Weimar 3, Woodsboro 0
- Shiner 3, Yorktown 0
- Flatonia 3, Bloomington 0
- Premont 3, Falls City 0
Class 1A
- Runge vs Waelder
