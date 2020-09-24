Thursday's Scores
Calhoun 3, West Oso 0
Calhoun 25 25 25
West Oso 11 17 8
Highlights: (C) Leah Lucey 2 kills; Raelin Luna 3 aces, 3 digs; Emme O'Donnell 2 aces, 2 assists, 7 digs; Alexis Iglesias- 1 kill; Keri Grantland 3 digs; Rosie Orta- 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 26 assists, 16 digs; Savannah Lane- 1 ace, 8 kills, 2 digs; Jacy Hroch- 7 blocks, 11 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Kamryn Kestler 3 kills, 2 digs; Morgan Gray 4 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs. Record: Calhoun 6-8, 3-2. Calhoun JV won 25-13, 25-15.
Victoria Faith Academy 3, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 2
Sacred Heart 26 17 25 23 10
Faith Academy 24 25 23 25 15
Highlights: (SH) Elizabeth Grahmann 9 kills, 13 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace; Jules Janak 8 kills, 2 blocks; Abby Clark 10 digs; Lilly Machicek 21 assists, 1 ace, 7 digs; Allie Bludau 6 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace; Bailey Haas 3 kills, 1 block, 9 digs; Katherine Pavliska 6 kills, 1 block; Emma Hawkins 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs; Arianna Henke 1 kill.
