Non-District
Victoria St. Joseph 3, Shiner St. Paul 0
SJ 25 25 25
SSP 14 22 8
Highlights: Maiya Tillman 16 digs, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist; Ryan Ward 10 digs, 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 blocks; Kerigan Baumgartner 9 kills, 5 digs, 8 assists, 4 aces; Taylor Foeh 7 kills, 6 blocks, 3 aces, 1 dig; Camryn Petru 6 blocks, 2 kills; Madison Korinek 16 assists, 2 digs, 1 ace; Rhiana Reyes 14 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist; Morgan Korinek 2 assists.
Faith Academy 3, San Marcos Hill Country 0
Faith 25 25 25
SMHC 21 23 14
Highlights: (FA) Kamilah Stafford 9 kills; Analisa Castillo 4 aces; Hannah Bazar 23 assists. Records: Faith 3-0; SMHC 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.