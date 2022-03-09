HALLETTSVILLE — Ricky Rubio wanted to make sure Tidehaven carried its good start into District 28-3A play.
Rubio wasted no time in making sure the Tigers stayed on the right course by hitting a leadoff home run in their 10-0 district-opening win over Hallettsville on Wednesday night at the Municipal Park Field.
“I was just trying to hit it middle, away,” Rubio said of his second home run of the season. “I saw a fastball and had to take a good swing on it. I looked up and saw the ball go over the fence.”
Rubio’s home run was one of eight hits by Tigers, who improved to 8-1, in a game that was stopped after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“That home run set the tone for the game,” said Tidehaven coach Eddie Russell. “We knew that kid (Preston Amsden) was a really good pitcher. We prepped for him to lay off the high ball and the slider in the dirt. The leadoff hitter got a pitch and he drove it.”
Rubio and Logan Crow each had two hits for the Tigers, who scored three runs in the third inning before breaking the game open with six unearned runs in the fourth.
“We had a tough non-district schedule and the kids weren’t sure what kind of ballclub we were going to be,” Russell said. “As a coaching staff in practice, we knew early on we had a good squad and we knew we were going to be good as long as the kids started to believe it.”
Jordan Duran did the work on the mound for Tidehaven, yielding two hits without a walk and striking out three.
“That’s my goal,” Duran said. “Just throw strikes, throw strikes and let my teammates make plays.”
The Brahmas (2-4, 0-1) hurt themselves by committing five errors, including four in Tidehaven’s six-run fourth inning.
“This is disappointing for everybody,” said Hallettsville coach Mason Briscoe. “Hat’s off to Tidehaven. They came to play. We’re young, inexperienced and weren’t able to handle it. We’ll be better. We’ve just got to keep working and get everybody on the same page.”
The Tigers see no reason why their success shouldn’t continue.
“We’ve been preparing all season to show what we could do,” Rubio said. “We just have to have consistent practices every day and keep doing in the cages how we’ve been doing. Just keeping our sticks alive and playing good defense.”
District 28-3A
Tidehaven 10, Hallettsville 0
Tidehaven 103 60 — 10 8 1
Hallettsville 000 00 — 0 2 5
W: Jordan Duran. L: Preston Amsden. Highlights: (T) Jordan Duran 5 IP, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 SO; Ricky Rubio 2-for-4, solo HR, 2 R; Logan Crow 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB; Jechan Duran R, RBI; Conner Claxton 1-for-3, R. (H) Trace Patek 1-for-2; Amsden 1-for-2. Records: Tidehaven 8-1, 1-0; Hallettsville 2-4, 0-1.
