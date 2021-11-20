Tidehaven coach David Lucio faced a decision midway through the season.
Quarterback Logan Crow was battling injuries and illnesses that caused him to miss three games.
Lucio had to decide whether to stick with Crow, a senior, or make a change.
“He actually played some with some illnesses big time early, but he still went out there,” Lucio said. “But it got to the point where we had to shut him down for a couple of weeks. I had to decide whether to stay with Logan or go to my freshman, and I decided to stay with him. He’s 100 percent now and he’s in beast mode.”
Crow rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns to lead Tidehaven to a 37-23 Class 3A, Division II area playoff win over Odem on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers improved to 7-4 and moved into the regional round against Poth. The regional game will be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cuero’s Gobbler Stadium.
“Logan Crow when he’s fresh and healthy, he’s a bad man,” Lucio said. “Tonight showed it. He’s got (Joseph) Dodds and Jose (Martinez) to show too. We didn’t really have to go to the passing game tonight because the running game was so good. That’s a good thing for us to grind it out.”
Crow carried 22 times and scored on runs of 2 and 62 yards in the first half, and had touchdown runs of 56 and 1 yard in the second half.
“Whatever they call, I try to do the best that I can,” said Crow, who rushed for over 300 yards in Tidehaven’s bi-district win over Rogers. "If it means I’ve got to run for 300, I’m going to run for 300. Whatever I can do to help the team out, I’m going to do.”
Tidehaven also scored on a 21-yard field goal by Alex Cisneros that put them up 17-15 at halftime, and added an 80-yard touchdown run by Dodds on their first play from scrimmage in the third quarter.
The Tigers rushed for 400 yards and did not turn the ball over.
“We set the bar and we’re executing the best we can,” Crow said. “We had a bunch of struggles early in the season, but as everybody knows a team gets better each week and it’s showing.”
Tidehaven thought it had a touchdown on the opening kickoff when Dodds went 73 yards to the end zone, but the officials ruled a fair catch was signaled.
Instead, the Tigers put together a 13-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by Crow’s 2-yard touchdown run.
“We wanted to come out here and let them know what we’re about and that was very important for us,” Lucio said. “We put a lot of weight into that first drive and it worked out for us.”
Odem (11-1) relied on its power running game, which produced 190 yards, but not one touchdown.
The Owls’ touchdowns came on fourth down via the pass. Leon Brown threw a 15-yard halfback pass to Austin Dominguez, and quarterback Hunter Dawson threw touchdown passes of 5 yards to Brown and 35 yards to Dominguez.
“We knew they had a powerful running game,” Lucio said. “We were going to do everything we could to stop that. They were having some success with it, but like I told my defensive coordinator, ‘Don’t get frustrated, they’re having to be perfect on the way down there.’ In the meantime, our weapons just had a big night.”
Lucio gave major credit to his small senior class, which has been together through junior high.
“None of this is possible without my handful of seniors Jerry Johnson, Logan Crow, Jose Martinez and Jordan Duran and a couple of others,” Lucio said. “They’re like Navy Seals. There’s not very many of them, but they’re deadly.”
