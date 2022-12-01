EL MATON — Revenge isn’t on the mind of Tidehaven head coach David Lucio when he thinks about Poth.

The Pirates have knocked Tidehaven out of the playoffs twice in the past three seasons, including last year’s 27-14 victory over the Tigers in the regional semifinal.

Still, Lucio is keeping his Tigers with a business-as-usual type of mindset entering their Class 3A, Division ll regional final game against the Pirates at 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos' Bobcat Stadium.

“We don’t really get caught up in any of that revenge talk or bulletin board stuff,” Lucio said. “We try to get the boys to try to treat it like a business. We see the opponent in front of us. We figure out what we have to do, what we think we have to do to beat it, and then we go work on it and try to accomplish it on Friday night.”

The Tigers accomplished their goal last Friday, as they dominated Brazos in the regional semifinal 47-0.

However, their offense should have a tougher time putting up points against this Pirates defense, which has shut out seven of their opponents and only allowed an average of 7.9 points per game.

“We’re going to have to be extremely proficient,” Lucio said. “If we get a chance to make a big catch, we have to make it. If we get a chance to make a big run, we gotta take it, because they aren’t going to give us much, but whatever they do give us we have to take.”

Leading the Tidehaven offense is freshman quarterback Kale Russell, who completed 11 of his 15 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win over Brazos.

Russell was just in middle school last year. Now, he’ll be leading the Tigers under the bright lights of a college stadium with a chance to help take Tidehaven to the state semifinal game for the first time since 1981.

“It's been fun, challenging, obviously, coming from eighth grade to freshmen, but it's just football,” Russell said. “I’m just trying to get in every game and do what I can to help.”

Lucio isn’t worried the lights will be too bright for Russell, especially with the weapons that he has surrounding him like senior receiver Ti’Shaun Davis and junior running back Joseph Dodds, who combined for 256 yards and three touchdowns last week.

“I just want him to treat it like any other game, and what I mean by that is he's played every game with a level head,” Lucio said. “He delivers good passes. He's good with the screen game. He's smart, and he just allows us to get the ball to the weapons, and I just want him to keep doing that.”

The Tigers defense is feeling just as hopeful as the offense, as it has allowed just 11.6 points per game during Tidehaven’s current nine-game win streak.

“We’re feeling pretty confident,” said senior middle linebacker Landon Piwonka. “I think, me personally, they don’t really run anything too (different) for us that we haven’t learned yet. We’ve been seeing this same type of offense for four weeks now, so we’re pretty confident.”

Lucio last took a Tidehaven team to the regional final in 2018, but a win for this year’s squad to advance to the state semifinals for the first time in over 40 years would mean a lot to the program.

“It would be huge,” Lucio said. “Just being here in the fourth round is huge for us, but the fifth round would be huge to these boys.”