CUERO — Turnovers were the deciding factor in Friday's Class 3A, Division II regional semifinal game as Poth defeated Tidehaven 27-14 at Cuero's Gobbler Stadium.
The Pirates recovered two fumbles and forced an interception off Tidehaven quarterback Logan Crow as the Tigers came up one game short of their first regional final appearance since 2018.
Crow, in his final game for the Tigers, finished 13 of 18 passing for 113 yards and rushed 26 times for 175 yards, scoring both Tidehaven touchdowns.
Joseph Dodds and Jose Martinez combined for 15 rushing yards on five carries, while Dodds and Kevin Rickaway had five receptions each.
Tidehaven's defense held Poth to 37 rushing yards but gave up 173 passing yards and couldn't recover two fumbles by the Pirates.
Tidehaven returns 12 starters for next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.