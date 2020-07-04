Bryce Galvan had no idea he’d be playing baseball on July 4.
Galvan, a Tidehaven graduate, was at home in Blessing when the Victoria Generals called Thursday and asked him to join the team.
Galvan hadn’t pitched since March when Texas A&M-Kingsville’s season was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I haven’t really been able to pitch,” Galvan said. “I’ve been throwing on my own a little. But it’s been hard to get a catcher so it’s been a lot of flat grounds and not really any bullpens.”
Galvan didn’t have to wait long for his first mound appearance with the Generals.
He pitched three scoreless innings in relief to pick up the win in the Generals’ 7-5 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers on Saturday night at Riverside Stadium.
Tidehaven graduate Bryce Galvan @bryce__galvan10 from Texas A&M-Kingsville @JavelinaBSB picks up the win for the @VicGeneralsTCL pic.twitter.com/u4D6ZIcmJt— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 5, 2020
Galvan yielded only one hit and had three strikeouts, as the Generals (3-2) evened the series with the Bombers (3-2).
“I wasn’t expecting to get in, but I was ready for whenever,” Galvan said. “It’s been a while. Whenever they need me, I’ll be here."
Tidehaven grad Bryce Galvan @bryce__galvan10 of Texas A&M-Kingsville @JavelinaBSB pitches for the @VicGeneralsTCL pic.twitter.com/ffvjSjuqiz— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 5, 2020
Bryce Grizzaffi hit a two-run home run in the first inning for the Generals. Jose Diaz had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Diaz and Grizzaffi also pulled off a double steal of home and second base.
Trey Valka from Wharton County Junior College worked the final three innings to earn the save.
Kelby Weyler had four hits, including a triple, for the Bombers.
The teams wrap up the three-game series at 7:05 p.m. Sunday at Riverside Stadium.
