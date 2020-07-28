Bryce Galvan has done his best to keep in shape since Texas A&M-Kingsville’s season came to a premature end because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Galvan admits it hasn’t been easy trying to find a place to throw off a mound while working at Formosa.
“That’s really it with everything closed,” Galvan said. “It’s hard, but you’ve got to find a way.”
Galvan, a Tidehaven graduate, made his second appearance for the Victoria Generals on Tuesday night at Riverside Stadium.
He worked four innings of a 5-0 loss to the Acadiana Cane Cutters (11-12), yielding one unearned run, two hits, walking two, hitting three batters while striking out four.
“A little bit,” Galvan said when asked if he was pleased with his performance. “I hit too many people, but other than that I didn’t think it was too bad of an outing.”
Galvan won’t pitch for the Generals again this summer, but hopes he benefited from the experience.
“I think so,” he said. “It’s kind of given me a little confidence. I feel like I kind of came out here and the last two times and have done all right and that helps.”
The Generals (7-18) had only four hits, as their losing streak was extended to eight games.
Wes Folse had a double and a single for the Generals, who had only one runner reach third base.
The teams return to Riverside Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.