After making it to the regional round in 2017 for the first time since 1990, Tidehaven took another step forward in 2018.
David Lucio’s squad advanced to the state quarterfinals, where it ran into District 14-3A, Division II foe and district champion East Bernard. The Tigers lost to the Brahmas 17-0 and finished the season with a record of 7-7.
Lucio wants his team to continue its late-season success, but his main goal is to see improvement every week.
“We have one of the most difficult pre-district schedules in 3A, and it’s going to be a battle for us every week,” Lucio said. “But if this team stays healthy and continues to get better week to week, then I really think we can make a pretty good run again.”
Van Vleck also aims to continue last year’s success, which included making it to the regional round of playoffs. Coach Robert Blackmon’s team returns only four starters: wide receiver and defensive back Jalen Williams, wide receiver and defensive back Cameron Franklin, offensive lineman and linebacker Derek Buckalew and wide receiver Brandon Burnett.
Despite the team’s inexperience, Blackmon thinks the Leopards can make it back to the regional round.
“I think that this team can repeat the success we had last year,” Blackmon said. “The second or third round of the playoffs is achievable for this group. I always tell these guys, once you get into the playoffs, on any given night, anyone can beat anyone. So, we just want to concentrate on taking care of district and seeing what happens after that.”
Schulenburg returned to the playoffs last year for the first time since 2013 before falling to Blanco, 28-0.
The Shorthorns return eight starters on defense and six on offense. Coach Brandon Brown said last year was a good stepping stone for the group.
“We have a lot of returners this year, and that really helps with the transition coming into the year,” Brown said. “We don’t need to change anything on offense or defense. This group knows what to expect, so we are hoping to hit the ground running this year and be ahead of where we were at the start of last year.”
Brown will look to his team’s experience to make playoffs for the second straight year.
“We feel like we can fight for one of the top three spots in the district this year,” Brown said. “Finishing fourth last year, I think that we can move up. But it’s going to be a tough district, and we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
After a one-win season in 2018, Bloomington’s playoff drought increased to 20 years.
Second-year head coach Chris Horn knows the struggle his program has faced. He focuses on making his team better every day.
“The team definitely is getting tougher and stronger,” Horn said. “I think our offensive line is getting better, and they are doing a good job. Our quarterback has shown us some good things, and I think he can be pretty good as well. There is an adjustment period with a new coach, and I think we are moving past that this year.”
Ganado also has a coach entering his second year in Brent Bennett. Bennett led the team to a 4-6 record in his first year with the program, but the team was unable to end a five-year playoff drought.
Bennett thinks his team will be more successful in his second year but knows it will be difficult to claim a playoff spot in the district.
“There are so many solid teams out there,” he said. “If you don’t show up ready to play on any given week, this district will punish you. I really think this district is as good as there is across the state of Texas, but the good thing about that is those tough opponents have to play us as well. We are going to prepare every day to make sure our kids are ready to go.”
