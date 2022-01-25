PALACIOS — Tidehaven has not been to the girls basketball playoffs in 27 years.
The Tigerettes took a step toward the postseason Tuesday night at the Palacios gym.
Karleigh Cheek made a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter and Tidehaven captured a 49-44 District 28-3A win over the Sharkettes.
“Making the playoffs would mean the world to me,” said Tidehaven junior Jehan Johnson. “I want to go so bad.”
Tidehaven (16-11) evened its record at 5-5 in district by out-scoring Palacios (24-5, 7-3) 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
“It was just maintaining our composure and working together as a team,” Johnson said. “Last year, we weren’t mentally all there and now we’re coming as a whole.”
Johnson led the Tigerettes with 16 points, and Cheek and Emma Swift each added 10.
Tidehaven scored the game’s first 10 points and led 21-14 at halftime.
“It took us a while to get in the flow with different kids and different positions,” said Palacios coach Aaron Wollam. “We didn’t shoot free throws well and didn’t rebound well out of the triangle and two. They stepped up. Tidehaven made shots at the end of the game.”
Palacios, which was playing without leading scorer Cyra Polk, opened the third quarter with a 15-5 run that included two 3-pointers by Cat Graves and one by Cara Polk to take a 29-26 lead.
“We knew that was going to happen, especially coming to their place,” said Tidehaven coach Michelle Wagner. “They’re a really good ball team and they’ve got really good shooters. I knew if we could just ride the waves like we’ve preached all year we could take care of it.”
Palacios led 38-35 when Polk, who had 16 points, fouled out with 5:24 left in the fourth quarter and the Sharkettes would make only one field goal the rest of the game.
“I thought we played hard the whole time,” Wollam said. “That was probably our worst shooting night of the whole year. We usually don’t shoot that bad. For whatever reason, the ball didn’t go for us.”
The Sharkettes tied the game at 44 on a pair of free throws by Maddy Wollam, who had 13 points.
But Cheek made a 3-pointer after an offensive rebound, and Madison Kacer sealed the win with a layup after a Palacios turnover.
“You can’t really control if you make a shot or not,” Wagner said. “Sometimes you’re on and sometimes you’re not, but we talk about the effort and the hustle and that’s our key is make sure you block out and make sure you get the rebound.”
NOTE: Palacios inducted four players into its Athletic Hall of Honor between the girls and boys games. Jenna Treybig and Audrey Kubecka for volleyball, Kristen Garcia for softball and Lacey Warner for soccer.
District 28-3A
Tidehaven 49, Palacios 44
POINTS: (T) Madison Kacer 7, Mary Johnson 4, Emma Swift 10, Jehan Johnson 16, Karleigh Cheek had 10, Jaley Lynn 2. (P) Cat Graves 6, Cara Polk 16, Paris Lopez 4, Shayne Wollam 4, Maddy Wollam 13, Selma Martinez 1.
Halftime: Tidehaven 21-14. 3-pointers: Cheek 2, J. Johnson, Graves 2, Polk, M. Wollam. Records: Tidehaven 16-11, 5-5; Palacios 24-5, 7-3. JV: Palacios 49-44.
