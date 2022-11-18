ALTAIR — Tidehaven (10-2) head coach David Lucio became the winningest coach in the history of the school while routing Nixon-Smiley (7-5) 56 to 8 in a Class 3A, Division II Area playoff matchup Friday night. Lucio’s 53 wins puts him one win ahead of former coach Red Thomas, who was the coach of the 1967 state championship team.
While the win is satisfying, Lucio concedes there is work to be done if his Tigers are to defeat Brazos for the second time this season when they meet next week in the regional semifinals.
“We played good. I mean if you are going to win by that score, we played good. We still had too many mistakes and too many penalties. I hate to sound like Bill Belichick, but we are still lacking. We are going to go back to work next week and get all that fixed,” Lucio said.
Nixon-Smiley’s defense had no answer for the nonstop barrage of big plays Tidehaven was able to execute.
Following an opening possession Mustang punt, Tidehaven scored on their first play of the game on a 35 yard run by Joseph Dodds. Dodds was limited to 5 carries on the night for a total of 70 yards. With the score sitting at 42 to 0 at the half, Lucio was able to rest Dobbs, who is nursing a sore leg.
Tiger’s quarterback Kale Russell had a big night for the offense throwing for 263 yards and four touchdowns. His first touchdown toss of the night was to Jochen Duran for 42 yards. Duran would add another 42-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Meanwhile, he rushed for 43 yards with two touchdowns. He scored on a one-yard run heading into halftime and then ran in from 42 yards out to end the scoring for the Tigers in the fourth quarter.
“We practiced really well this week. We had a good game plan, came out with our heads high and stuck to it,” Duran said. “This win was a team effort. Our line blocked well. Receivers blocked. Running backs ran well and that’s all we needed,” he said.
Ty Shaun Davis had a nice evening for the Tigers, contributing on offense, special teams and defense. Davis hauled in three catches for 110 yards, which included a first quarter 69-yard touchdown reception. He returned a punt 50 yards for a score in the second quarter and had a 93-yard interception return late in the second quarter, which set up Duran’s one-yard run.
The Mustangs were able to get on the board in the third quarter on a Luke Moses 39-yard pass to Bradyn Martinez. The score was set up with an onside kick recovery by the Tigers to open the second half. In the end, Tidehaven’s high octane, big play offense, was too much for the Mustangs’ defense to corral.