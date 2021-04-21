EL MATON — Austin Smith had a goal in mind long before he reached high school.
Hard work has taken Smith a step closer to fulfilling his quest.
“I’d always say that if I made it to the NFL or NBA that I would retire and go to Colorado,” he said. “I love that state. It’s real beautiful up there.”
Smith has yet to complete his senior year at Tidehaven, but he will be headed to Colorado in June.
Smith has signed a letter of intent to play football for the Buffaloes next season.
“It’s always been a dream school for me,” Smith said. “They have a good coaching staff up there and that’s what really pulled me.”
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Smith could best be described as a late bloomer.
“He transferred over as a freshman (from Van Vleck) and he looked like a baby giraffe,” said Tidehaven coach David Lucio. “He had never been in the weight room. I convinced him to play football.
“I told him that if he let us take care of him in the weight room and the track that God blessed him with good DNA,” Lucio added. “If he followed the rest, he would get offers. He believed in us and he did everything we asked and he’s turned into a phenomenal athlete.”
Smith initially preferred basketball, but turned his attention to football after his junior year, thanks in a large part to Van Vleck’s Cameron Franklin.
Franklin, who has signed with Prairie View A&M, convinced Smith that he had a better chance of earning a scholarship in football.
“I’ve always been tall,” Smith said. “I got to 6-5 the first semester of my junior year. I was about 175 pounds that January then COVID happened. I got in the weight room and gained 50 pounds because I was working out every day. From January to July, I gained 50 pounds.”
Smith hurt his back in track as a sophomore and the pandemic kept him from attending camps as a junior.
Smith decided to concentrate on football and track as a senior and quit playing basketball despite scoring 40 points in his first game.
He earned his first offer from Northern Colorado in July and also received offers from Air Force and Army.
Smith, who had 32 receptions for 631 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, decided to pass up the Division I offers he had received and sign with Independence Community College in Kansas in hopes of eventually getting the opportunity to play at a Power Five school.
“The greatest thing about Austin, and the reason he is where he is, is he never developed what I call the ‘big man’s disease,’” Lucio said. “It’s where you’re just bigger than everybody so you don’t have to try that hard. He’s always this thing in him where he was undersized so he worked like that and continued to work like that.”
Smith’s work on the track is what attracted the late rush of offers. He has qualified for this week’s regional meet in the 100-meter dash and as a member of the 400-meter relay.
“Track has really helped,” Smith said. “A lot of schools were like, ‘Oh, he’s pretty athletic and he’s big.’ What really set me apart is I’m 6-5, 235 pounds running an 11.01 in the 100 laser time. They were like, ‘Wow. He’s pretty athletic.’”
Smith received offers from Fresno State, Liberty and Brown, but was sold when Colorado offered.
Smith played mostly wide receiver for the Tigers, but the Buffaloes plan to make him a tight end.
“The most important thing is learning how to block and block more aggressively from a three-point stance,” he said. “I haven’t really done that in game situations yet.”
Smith was released from his commitment to Independence and signed with Colorado last week. He’ll return to the state for the first time since he was a boy in June.
“I have to thank all my coaches,” Smith said. “They helped me a lot. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be playing football.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.