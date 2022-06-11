GANADO — Tidehaven had only two players at Indian Stadium on Saturday who will be seniors in the fall.
But that didn’t stop the Tigers from going 3-0 at the Ganado 7on7 Division III state qualifying tournament and earning their third straight trip to the state tournament.
“We’ve got young boys out here,” said Tidehaven coach David Lucio. “Always, when young players are playing, you don’t want them to play down to somebody else’s level. You always want them to compete at the highest level. That’s one of the biggest lessons we teach out here.”
Tidehaven defeated Ganado and George West in pool play before capturing a 26-14 win over Rice Consolidated in the qualifying game.
“You have to play as hard as you can and compete to the best of your ability,” said Tidehaven junior Joseph Dodds. “I feel like we could have been a little better today. But we went 3-0 so I’m happy.”
Tidehaven runs a spread offense and Lucio is convinced 7on7 helps prepare the team for fall practices.
“This is a huge advantage to us,” Lucio said. “It gets our kids throwing the ball around and we’re a spread team so that helps. The main thing is your kids are out here competing. They’re getting in more running. I always notice that the attendance at summer workouts is a lot higher when 7on7 is going on. We love 7on7.”
Dodds has no doubt the work he has done this summer will have him better prepared for the fall.
“Mostly, we have good practices to get ready for the season,” he said. “That will help us. I want to work on my lower body and get my hips right so I can get more agile and this helps.”
Earning their spot
Ganado clinched a berth in the state tournament at the Rice Consolidated tournament.
The Indians will be making their second trip to the state tournament, but their first came after another team dropped out.
“I haven’t been since my freshman year and I’m looking forward to going back,” said senior Kyle Bures-Guerrero. “The vibe was good. It was fun to be there. All the people there compete.”
Ganado split its two games Saturday, losing to Tidehaven and defeating George West. The Indians weren’t eligible for the qualifying round since they had already clinched a state berth.
“I look at it differently because I played quarterback (at Bay City) growing up,” said Ganado’s Josh Ervin, who was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in January. “The timing for the quarterback, the routes for the receivers, and the plays are the exact same as we’ll run in Week 1 against Van Vleck and throughout the rest of the season. Defensively, you get to make strength calls, you get to communicate coverages on the back end and you get to see routes at a varsity speed that we don’t get to do due to the numbers we have in Ganado.”
Bures-Guerrero has seen the team bond strengthen throughout the summer.
“It’s helping us get good chemistry with each other on and off the field,” he said. “It’s been a big improvement from last year, especially on defense “
Headed to Aggieland
Three Rivers also qualified for the state tournament. The Bulldogs defeated Brazos and Rice Consolidated in pool play before capturing a 20-19 win over George West in the qualifying game.
The state tournament is scheduled for June 23-25 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
Area teams qualifying include Bay City in Division II, and Ganado, Flatonia and Tidehaven in Division III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.