Tidehaven's Joseph Dodds was selected as a preseason small town all-American by MaxPreps.
The 5-foot-11, 205 pounds Dodds, a senior, was chosen at running back.
Despite fighting injuries, Dodds rushed for 1,633 yards and 12 touchdowns last season and helped lead the Tigers to the Class 3A, Division II regional final.
Dodds earned honorable mention all-state honors and has committed to Baylor.
Dodds was one of five players from Texas to be selected as an all-American.
The other players from Texas picked were Timpson all-purpose Terry Bussey, China Spring quarterback Cash McCollum, Silsbee receiver Drelon Miller, and Brownsboro receiver Gekyle Baker.