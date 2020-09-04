Looking to notch his 50th career victory, Tidehaven head coach David Lucio watched as his team made a last-minute comeback against the Ganado Indians.
Tidehaven quarterback Logan Crow had roughly 3 minutes to get his coach that elusive 50th win. Down by one, Crow hit Kylan Sardinea for 36 yards before he was tackled at the Indian 3-yard line. With his eyes on the prize, Crow, behind his impressive offensive line, ran 3 yards to put his team in the lead 28-21 with 1:22 to go.
“We came in to tire them out, and we came through in the last quarter” said Crow.
That lead stuck, as the Tigers' defense held on for a 28-21 victory.
Ganado came out of the gate strong as quarterback Kyle Bures-Guerrero led his team down the field, scoring on a 23-yard run.
Tidehaven fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Indians recovered.
Tidehaven held Ganado, forcing a 35 yard field goal attempt, which sailed wide right.
The Tigers offense went to work in the second quarter. Crow worked the ball down the field and scored on a 4-yard run with 6:11 on the clock in the second quarter.
The Tiger defense, holding strong in the quarter, continued to holding the Indian offense in check.
Late in the second quarter, Crow found Austin Smith, who pulled down an impressive over the should catch on the run. The 32-yard touchdown put the Tigers up 14-7.
Ganado threatened to score to end the half, but Smith picked off a Bures-Guerrero pass to end the half. The interception was one of three the Tigers had on the night.
Smith, coming of a season ending injury, hauled in four passes for 116 yards. He was also a force on defense. Smith on returning: “I just give the glory to God. That’s all I can do. I worked hard for this, and it’s finally showing.”
It was a defensive battle in the third quarter as both teams struggled to move the ball.
With less than 5 minutes left in the third quarter, Ganado’s Noah Thedford pounced on a blocked punt in the end zone for an Indian score.
Rounding out the third quarter, Crow ran in from 3 yards out. The point after was missed.
Down 20 to 14, Ganado continued to fight. The two defenses held the offenses in check until Ganado was able to break through on a Bures-Guerrero 3-yard run, setting up the dramatic comeback Crow and his teammates were able to achieve.
Coach Lucio was proud of his team and the resilience they showed throughout the night. “We had some players step up tonight, including Austin Smith and Logan Crow” said Lucio. “Our defense stepped up. Our defensive coordinator, Mark Reynolds is one of the best coordinators in this part of Texas.”
On his 50th victory, “It is one I will not forget” he said.
Tidehaven will travel to Palacios Friday. Ganado will host Hallettsville.
