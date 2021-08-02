GOLIAD — The No. 2 ranked Goliad volleyball team is no stranger to high expectations.
Coming off the program’s fifth trip to the state tournament in 2020, a 3-0 loss to top-ranked Bushland, the Tigerettes are ready to right the ship from a year ago.
In fact, that loss fueled their offseason workouts this summer.
“It hurt really bad, especially since my freshman and sophomore years we didn’t make it to state,” said senior setter/outside hitter Brook Jackson. “It motivates me a lot because I know that I’m one of the main leaders on this team and it’s my job to help us get there. I think if we work, we can do it again. We have a lot of talent.”
Though they graduated all-state setter Mollee Henicke, all-state hitter Karleigh Hill and standout libero Julia Morris, Goliad (29-4 in 2020) returns seven of the 12 players who made the trip to the Curtis Culwell Center last year, including four starters.
That group is ready to reload and make a run at the program’s third state title.
“We keep a tough program going and the girls know it,” said ninth-year head coach Jess Odem said. “That’s what kind of built our program. The girls at the high school, if they get pulled up to varsity, they know the expectations that are there. It’s just become kind of automatic. When you get pulled up to play Tigerette volleyball, you know what our goal is.”
To reach that goal, Goliad is going to use the experience from their returning starters. All four are expected to play each position on the floor.
That’s why Jackson is preparing to see plenty of time as the setter for the Tigerettes.
“It’s going to be a special experience because we’re all going to have to work so hard for it this year,” Jackson said. “So, if we make it as far as we want to make it, it will be really special.”
Experience will be the key for Goliad’s hopes to return to state. At the same time, they know they have to bring the few inexperienced players along.
“We have an easy move-in for libero,” Odem said. “Losing Karleigh and Mollee was kind of huge, but I think we have two girls who can fill those positions. We have a new freshman middle blocker coming in, but having experienced hitters will help pick up those pieces.”
The return of tournaments this season will aid the growth of any young players on the court. Goliad hosts their annual tournament, starting Aug. 26.
“Having the [full] preseason is amazing for us,” said Abby Yanta, a Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State selection in 2020. “We’re playing super good teams like Sinton and all those 4A schools. It gets us prepared to dominate against 3A schools.”
Goliad opens the season at home against Needville and Bellville on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.