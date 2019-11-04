Tigers ready for playoff push

EL MATON – Tidehaven will take a 4-5 record into Friday night’s District 14-3A, Division II finale at Bloomington.
But the Tigers were in a similar situation last season and advanced to the quarterfinals.
“The regular season matters,” said senior Blake Garcia. “But it’s all how your run goes in the playoffs. Like last year, we came in third seed and went four rounds deep. It’s just how you play in the playoffs.”
Tidehaven will likely be either the second or third seed, depending on the result of its game and the Schulenburg-Ganado game.
Tidehaven coach David Lucio watches the Tigers practice on Monday. pic.twitter.com/DVX5lJqFjT— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 5, 2019
“I always tell the kids in the regular season, you make your name and in the postseason, you make your fame,” said Tidehaven coach David Lucio. “We kind of just approach week to week and when the playoffs come around, we’re ready for it.”
Lucio is the first to admit this has been a trying season for the Tigers. They went through a non-district schedule that included Refugio, Shiner and Palacios, and suffered a plethora of injuries in the process.
Tidehaven line coach Josh Lovelady instructs his players at practice. pic.twitter.com/i3VV57RrZZ— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 5, 2019
“We like this group of boys we’ve got,” Lucio said. “We’re still missing quite a few. But the ones we have out here – I told them it’s almost like we went on our death march and these are the survivors and they’re the toughest of the tough.”
Tidehaven clinched a playoff berth with a 45-28 win over Ganado. Garcia rushed for 225 yards and two touchdowns, and passed for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
Tidehaven quarterback Blake Garcia @blake_garcia14 on the Tigers’ season. pic.twitter.com/Jpx3dr3fAB— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 5, 2019
“If we had all our players who were injured, we’d definitely be playing our best football,” Garcia said. “But for the circumstances we’ve had, we’re definitely playing really well now.”
One of the biggest plusses this season has been the renovations at Delvin L. Taska Stadium.
The Tigers have enjoyed playing on their new turf field after having to move a number of games last season because of poor field conditions.
“It was like going from the mud bowl to the turf, I like it a lot,” Garcia said. “I was blown away when I first saw it. It looked really good. All the improvements they made, I really liked it.”
The Tigers defeated district foe Van Vleck in the regional round last season before falling to district champion East Bernard in the quarterfinals.
East Bernard is once again the district champion, and Lucio wouldn’t be surprised to have rematches against Ganado, Schulenburg or East Bernard this season.
“We like our chances,” he said. “The pre-district schedule we had was ranked one of the toughest in the state. You get through with that and you get to face the teams in our district. Once you come out of that, you’re so battle tested. It makes the playoffs a little easier.”
Tidehaven’s Mason Perales @mason_perales during Monday’s practice. pic.twitter.com/JkuESIGM02— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) November 5, 2019
The Tigers are looking forward to starting postseason play.
“Playoff time is to see what you’re really made of,” said senior receiver Mason Perales. “We just have to commit and play.”
Down to the wire
A number of district finales will determine who makes the playoffs and seeding.
- District 15-5A, Division II: Calhoun would be the top seed with a win over Calallen. If the Sandcrabs lose, they would be either the second or third seed depending on the outcome of the Gregory-Portland-Alice game.
- District 13-4A, Division I: El Campo and Columbia are playing for second and third seeds.
- District 15-4A, Division I: Gonzales and Boerne are playing for second and third seeds.
- District 13-3A, Division I: Palacios would be the second seed with a win over Hitchcock, and the third seed with a loss. If Palacios wins, Rice Consolidated would be in the playoffs and its seed would be determined by the outcome of its game against Hempstead.
- District 14-3A, Division I: If Industrial defeats Edna, it will be the top seed, Hallettsville would be second and Edna third. If Edna beats Industrial, Hallettsville would be the top seed, Edna would be second, and Industrial would be third. The Goliad-Yoakum winner will be the fourth seed.
- District 15-3A, Division I: Karnes City would be in as the third seed with a win over Universal City Randolph. Karnes City would be out with a loss.
- District 14-3A, Division II: If Schulenburg defeats Ganado and Tidehaven beats Bloomington, Schulenburg would be the second seed, Tidehaven the third seed, and Ganado the fourth seed. If Ganado beats Schulenburg and Tidehaven defeats Bloomington, Tidehaven would be the second seed, and points would determine the third and fourth seed between Ganado and Schulenburg.
- District 15-2A, Division I: Shiner and Weimar are first and second seeds respectively. The third and fourth seeds will be determined by the Kenedy-Yorktown game. If Kenedy wins, it would be the third seed, and Brazos the fourth seed. If Yorktown wins, points would come into play.
- District 16-2A, Division I: Refugio and Three Rivers play for the top seed.
- District 14-2A, Division II: Flatonia is the top seed and Louise is the fourth seed.
- District 15-2A, Division II: Falls City is the top seed and the Runge-D’Hanis game will determine the third and fourth seeds.
- TAPPS Division IV, District 3: Shiner St. Paul is the top seed, and the Hallettsville Sacred Heart-Temple Central Texas Christian game will determine the second and third seeds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.