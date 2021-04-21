Victoria Faith Academy's Evan Tijerina and Shiner St. Paul's Rebecca Wagner were named to the 2020-21 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches private school all-state teams for boys and girls respectively.
Tijerina averaged 18.5 points per game and helped the Cougars to a 62-38 victory over Bryan Allen Academy in the TAPPS 2A bi-district round.
Wagner led St. Paul to the TAPPS 2A state championship game and led the Lady Cardinals with 11 points in the 58-33 loss to Southcrest Christian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.