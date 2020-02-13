Victoria West’s Vivian Shepherd celebrated Saturday night. Hallettsville’s Callie Edmonds had to wait until Sunday.
But both will be making their first appearance at the UIL Class 5A Swimming & Diving State Meet that gets under way Friday at the Jamail Texas Swimming Center in Austin.
Shepherd, a junior, won the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke at the Region VII meet in Sugar Land to earn an automatic bid to the state meet.
Edmonds, a sophomore, finished fourth in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke and was told by her mother at a Super Bowl party that she had earned a call-up to the state meet in both events.
Both swimmers swam their fastest times in their respective events at the regional meet.
Shepherd dropped over two seconds in the individual medley (2:12.08) , and nearly three seconds (1:06.28) in the breaststroke from her times at the District 27 meet.
“I wasn’t worried and I wasn’t stressed out,” Shepherd said. “I just went in like, ‘be happy and stress free,’ and it went how it was expected.”
Shepherd’s biggest improvement came on her turns.
“To drop two or three seconds in a race like that is incredible,” said VISD coach Kathleen Fitzgerald. “She has managed to nail her turns each and every time in both races. Her pullouts on her breaststroke are what got her up and out of there.”
Edmonds dropped almost a second from the district meet in the freestyle (54.28) and backstroke (1:00.88).
“I was actually really pleased,” Edmonds said. “I could have done better times, but I went my best times in both events. I made it to state and hopefully, I can drop more times there.”
Shepherd is seeded eighth in the breaststroke and 16th in the individual medley.
If Shepherd finishes in the top eight in Friday’s preliminaries, she would become the first VISD swimmer to make the championship finals at the state meet.
“I hope that I can be in the same mind set that I was in for regionals,” Shepherd said. “Maybe just drop some more time and maybe that will do the job.”
Edmonds has qualified for state in the second year of Hallettsville’s program. She usually swims four days a week with the Victoria Texas Aquatic Club at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Edmonds is seeded 21st in the freestyle and 23rd in the backstroke.
“I’m going to have to go my best times and I’m going to have to really push hard to get there (Saturday’s finals),” she said. “I’m really hoping that I can go my best times.”
Shepherd and Edmonds are determined to make the most of their experience, and are looking forward to a return engagement.
“I’m really fortunate to be able to go to state my sophomore year,” Edmonds said. “I might get the opportunity to go my junior and senior year to get better.”
“It was my goal to make the state meet since I didn’t make it last year,” Shepherd said. “I was so disappointed. Next year, that’s going to be the year. I know what to do, I know how to work harder and I did it.”
NOTES: The top eight finishers in Friday’s preliminaries advance to Saturday’s championship finals. The next eight finishers in Friday’s preliminaries advance to Saturday’s consolation finals.
