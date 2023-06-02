AUSTIN — For three straight years Weimar has been able to experience the highs of advancing to the UIL Class 2A state tournament.

However, its past two trips to Austin have ended two wins short of taking home the championship trophy. In 2021 the Ladycats’ season ended with a 1-0 loss to Stamford in the state semifinals, and in 2022 it ended after a 1-0 loss to Crawford in the same round.

This year, the Ladycats' bats showed up at the most important moments in the playoffs, leading them to the program's sixth softball state title after a 4-3 win over Como-Pickton in the state final on Wednesday night at Red & Charline McCombs Field.

“I just think it’s timely hits. We had chances the last two years, we just didn’t get the timely hits,” said Weimar head coach Roger Maupin. “We had bases loaded last year with no outs and we just didn’t get the timely hits. This year we had some girls gut it up.”

A hit couldn’t have come at a more perfect moment for Weimar than senior Paige Pavlu’s RBI walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning of their title game against the Eagles.

The Ladycats trailed for a large part of the game, but Pavlu, who has been on the two previous state tournament teams, knew her team needed to get the job done.

“We never gave up, no matter what was happening during the game, we never gave up, and we believed that we could and we did it,” Pavlu said.

Just to get to the state tournament Weimar had to overcome a 7-0 deficit in Game 2 of its regional final series against Shiner.

They Ladycats scored 13 unanswered runs to force a Game 3, which they won on Hannah Fisbeck's three-run walk-off home run.

In the state semifinal game, the Ladycats opened the first inning with two key RBIs, one from Taylor Smith and the other from Pavlu to lead them to a 3-0 win over Crawford.

“Coming back for these past three years and getting, unfortunately, disappointed in the last two, I’m very proud of my team and the way that we turned out this year," said senior pitcher Reagan Wick.

“Those past teams we all had a bond, we had a bond this year, but this year we were hungry," Wick added. "We really wanted to get the finals and to win a state championship and I’m so very proud of my teammates and everything that they’ve done."

Weimar only had three seniors playing on the team this season, Pavlu, Wick and Kylie Helmcamp. Maupin credits all of them for their part in the Ladycats breakthrough season to a state title.

"They had to take on a lot this year," Maupin said about his seniors. "We've had a lot of injuries. We've had a lot of growth. We've had a lot of young ones that had to really grow, and they've been very well in helping them grow."