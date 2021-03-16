Victoria East defeated Flour Bluff 3-0 in a District 29-5A boys soccer game at Hornet Stadium on Monday, winning the Titans' second district championship in four years.
Joe Aguirre scored two goals and Jair Sanchez scored another off assists from Lucas Chavez, Alejandro Chavez and Jeremy Jenkins.
Goalkeeper Xavier Moore earned his 12th shutout of the season.
East and Flour Bluff came into the game as the first and second place teams in district respectively and had played to a 1-1 tie in their first matchup on Feb. 24 at Memorial Stadium.
The win improves East's record to 15-3-3 overall and 13-1-1 in district play.
East closes out the regular season at Corpus Christi Ray at 6 p.m. Friday at Cabiness Athletic Complex.
The Titans will play Laredo Martin in the Class 5A, bi-district playoffs at a date, time and place to be determined.
Lady Titans fall to Flour Bluff
Victoria East lost 3-1 at Flour Bluff in a District 29-5A girls soccer game at Hornet Stadium on Monday.
Caris Cavazos scored the Lady Titans' lone goal off a corner kick assist from Isabella Martinez.
April Aguirre led the defense with 15 steals and Emma Seiler had 12 saves in goal.
East falls to 5-9-1 in district play and 6-14-1 overall. The Lady Titans finish the regular season against Corpus Christi Ray at 8 p.m. Friday at Cabiness Athletic Complex.
