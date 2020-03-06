Victoria East captain Joe Aguirre has all the confidence in the world in his teammates.
After the Titans’ 2-1 loss to Calhoun on Jan. 14, Aguirre didn’t hesitate to express his faith.
“We’re going to be a better team going forward,” Aguirre said at the time. “I believe we’re going to come back stronger.”
Aguirre and East have lived up to that statement by either tying or winning 12 of the last 13 games, including Friday night’s 6-0 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Carroll at Memorial Stadium.
The win kept East in third place but more importantly, it clinched a playoff berth for the Titans for the third straight season.
“We really built a bond after that Calhoun game, and it made us stronger and faster,” Aguirre said. “I feel like we always learn something new at practice and it makes us better.”
Lucas Chavez and Aguirre each had two goals to power the Titans’ win.
Caden Allen and Devin Cantu also scored for East, which improved to 14-4-3 overall and 9-2-3 in district play.
“We’re really coming into our groove these last few weeks of the season,” said East coach Josh Chaput. “The kids are working hard together and playing good soccer. They’ve come together as a group.”
Chavez got the scoring going 10 minutes into the first half. Aguirre added both of his goals minutes later and Cantu scored to give East a 4-0 halftime lead.
“It means a lot because we always try our best,” Chavez said. “It meant a lot to score two goals because it helped my team to keep going.”
Allen scored the Titans’ lone goal in the second half, while goalkeeper Xavier Moore secured the shutout in goal to lead East’s defensive effort.
It was the 10th shutout in district for the Titans.
“We have a hard working midfield and a great defensive back,” Chaput said. “We have a great goalie, and the team is excited about not letting other teams score. We’re putting the ball in the back of the net more, so it’s all coming together at the right time.”
The Titans continue district play Tuesday against Corpus Christi King on the road.
East wraps up regular season play next Tuesday against Victoria West.
“We want to win and see what happens,” Chavez said. “I’m confident we can do it.”
“I want us to stay healthy, play good soccer and good defense,” Chaput added. “I want us to roll into the playoffs without getting hurt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.