Victoria East started and ended senior night at Riverside Stadium on a high note.
Joey Lee returned to the mound for the first time since Feb. 28 after suffering a hand injury.
Lee, a junior left-hander, was one of four pitchers to shut out Corpus Christi Miller (0-19, 0-6) in the Titans' 10-0 District 29-5A North Zone win on Friday that was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
“It’s huge for Joey. He’s a huge part of our team, and I’m so proud of him for handling the adversity and the injury the way he did,” said East head coach Wes Kolle said. “He was at practice every day bringing the juice, bringing the energy and doing the work to prepare himself for when he did come back, and now he’s ready to go.”
The Titans (20-6, 4-2) supported Lee at the plate and took advantage of Miller mistakes.
Grayson Youngblood singled to start the game and immediately stole second base. In the ensuing at bat, Hunter Baros roped a line drive into left field that was mishandled, allowing Youngblood and Baros to score.
The Titans exploded for six runs in the second inning, which started with a two-run double by Youngblood, and was followed with a two-run single by Xavier Ortega.
Mason Sockwell added another two-run single to cap the scoring and allow Kolle to start substituting.
“These guys, they show up and they work every day, this is a great team with great chemistry,” Kolle said. “We tell those guys stay ready to be ready and they did that tonight and we need that going forward.”
Braddock Raven came off the bench and hit an RBI single in the third inning, and Joe Soto entered the game and scored a run a run in the fourth to complete the rout.
The win sets up two critical zone games against No. 3 Corpus Christi Ray next week.
“We have a chance to move up our seeding and it’s a great opportunity for us,” Kolle said. “From here on out, we’re going to be playing playoff-caliber teams.”
District 29-5A, North Zone
Victoria East 10, Corpus Christi Miller 0
Miller 000 00 — 0 4 3
East 251 1x — 10 10 0
W: Joey Lee L: Mark Martinez. Highlights: (VE) Grayson Youngblood 2-for-2, 2B, SB 2 RBIs; Hunter Baros 1-for-1, 2 R, 2 RBIs; Mason Sockwell 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Xavier Ortega 2-for-3, 2 RBIs. Records: Miller 0-19. 0-6;East 20-6, 4-2.