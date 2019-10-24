Victoria East quarterback Latavian Johnson spent the week preparing for Friday night’s game but winning is the last thing on the junior quarterback’s mind.
Johnson and the Titans will be playing their District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi Ray in honor of East wide receiver/defensive back Hayden Seitz, who was critically injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning in Victoria.
“Hayden is one of my best friends and when I heard the news, it hit me,” Johnson said. “It didn’t only impact me but it impacted the entire team. He is a close friend to all of us. In our next two games, we want to come out and play our best for him.”
The Titans will honor Seitz by wearing decals of his initials and the No. 80 on their helmets.
Seitz was driving east on Houston Highway in a 2004 Chevy Silverado. The 16-year-old veered off into a ditch before rolling over several times, said Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokeswoman.
Seitz broke his pelvis, jaw and cracked two of his ribs. He was taken to San Antonio’s University Hospital, where doctors induced a coma and placed him in the intensive care unit.
“Football is great, but there are things more important than football,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “His health is way above all the other things. We’ll be thinking about him and keeping him close to us.”
Running back Evan Brown was one of 12 East players who made the 2-hour drive to San Antonio to be by their teammate’s side.
Gonzalez and East defensive coordinator coach Chris Lackey also came to visit Seitz.
“I know if he were here, he would want us to give it our all,” Brown said after Wednesday’s practice. “I know he would too if he was here. We have to play this next game for him.”
Hayden’s mother, Suzanne Seitz, who teaches English at East, was moved by the players visiting her son.
“I was just amazed,” she said. “He started moving, and he felt their presence. I have never seen so much love and strong devotion. They call themselves his brothers, and I don’t know if it did him more good or me more good to see that.”
After a combination of prayers, treatment, and determination, Hayden Seitz is no longer in an induced coma as of Wednesday night.
“My husband and I held his hand and talked to him,” Suzanne Seitz said. “He raised his arms about 7 inches in the air and squeezed my hand several times. He was trying to sit up.”
Even though the journey will be long, Seitz said, they expect their son to make a full recovery.
“The entire East community has been so wonderful to me,” she said. “The administrators have been here, our principal (Justin) Gabrysch has been here.”
Seitz will continue to be by her son’s side, but promised to monitor how the Titans are doing against the Texans.
“I promised Hayden I’d follow the game online,” she said. “He would want them to play safe, play smart.”
East hoping to move back into playoff picture
Victoria East travels to Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium to play Corpus Christi Ray in its final district road game of the season.
The Titans (3-5, 3-3) have lost their last two games since defeating Corpus Christi King. The Texans (2-5, 1-4) have lost four consecutive games.
East is currently tied for fifth place with Corpus Christi Moody in the district standings.
“The most important thing is that we still control our own destiny,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “We are focused on that this week, and we have to come out and play well against Ray.”
