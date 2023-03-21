Victoria East coach Wes Kolle understands how important District 29-5A North Zone games are to his team’s playoff possibilities.
Kolle also knows the consequences of not taking care of your homefield.
“The thing about it with these zones, these games are precious,” he said. “There are eight games, eight. You don’t have time to have hiccups. Hiccups happened during the tournament and scrimmages and non-district games. Eight games you have no room for hiccups.”
The Titans took a big gulp at a drizzly Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night, dropping a 9-6 decision to Gregory-Portland in the zone opener for both teams.
“This one stings,” Kolle said. “We’re going to get back to work tomorrow and figure this out. We’ve got to go down to G-P (on Friday) and get one.”
East (14-5) gave up two runs in the top of the first, but responded by sending nine batters to the plate and scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning.
Hunter Baros, Xavier Ortega and John Garcia each had RBI singles in the inning.
But the lead disappeared in the third when the Wildcats (12-5-2) scored six runs on only two hits, including a three-run triple by Andrew Vaiz.
The Titans yielded five of their eight walks and committed one of their six errors in the inning.
“Walks and errors were a recipe for losing the game,” Kolle said. “We had a five-run lead. We’ve got to be able to pitch with a lead. You throw conditions out the window. Conditions were the same for both teams. We’re not going to make excuses. We’re going to find a way to win. Instead, we found a way to not win.”
The Titans scored a run in the second, but did not score again until the seventh.
“When they put the six spot up, that just took everything out of us,” Kolle said. “We got out of the flow of the game. Guys were trying to do too much. We got out of sync with the game and the game sped up on us and we’ve got to do a better job of just going back and focusing on one pitch at a time and one inning at a time and find a way.”
District 29-5A North Zone
Gregory-Portland 9, Victoria East 6
G-P 206 100 0 — 9 7 3
East 410 000 1 — 6 10 6
W: Baylor Patton. L: Braddock Raven. S: Noah Turner. Highlights: (GP) Andrew Vaiz 2-for-4, 3B, 2 R, 3 RBIs; Turner 1-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 SB. (E) Kason Kolle 2-for-4, R, SB; Xavier Ortega 2-for-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs, SB; Isaac Perez 2-for-4, SB. Records: G-P 12-5-2, 1-0; East 14-5, 0-1.