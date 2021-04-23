Players and fans alike were rushed out of Riverside Stadium minutes after Friday's District 29-5A baseball game between Victoria East and Gregory-Portland.
The lightning storm had been creeping into the area through all seven innings but was only an afterthought in the No. 8 ranked Wildcats' 6-1 victory over the Titans.
East was held to five hits and struck out 11 times as G-P clinched a share of the district championship.
"All these district games, it's been a battle for 14 games, and we've got two battles left," said East head coach Wes Kolle. "I want our guys to just keep working hard throughout the week and going out to the game, trusting your preparation and competing."
Kolle made a series of roster moves heading into the night, giving his young lineup a chance to test themselves against one of the top teams in the state.
Junior Caleb Korczynski started on the mound for East, and despite giving up two runs in the first, kept the Titans in the game with three straight scoreless innings.
After sophomore Jayden Odom walked to open the second inning, freshman second baseman Mason Sockwell drove in East's only run with an RBI double.
"I was just trying to put a barrel on the ball," Sockwell said, "put something in play to help the team out, and I did that. Very grateful."
Sockwell is one of five freshmen getting varsity playing time with the Titans.
"I'm glad Coach (Kolle) gave me the opportunity, so I'll be ready for my next three years," Sockwell said. "I think we've done really good, all the freshmen in general."
East kept it a one-run game through the first four innings.
Junior center fielder Brady Parker made a pair of defensive plays from the outfield that saved at least one run. But in the fifth, the Wildcats pounced.
G-P chased Korczynski as the Wildcats scored three runs on four hits to go up 5-1. G-P added another run in the top of the seventh.
On the opposite side, pitcher Malachi Lott carried the Wildcats to victory with a complete game performance and going 3-for-4 at the plate.
Lott struck out seven Titan hitters in the final three innings to prevent any rally attempt and came away with the 6-1 victory.
"Guys like Mason Sockwell, Jayden Odom, they show up everyday to practice and they work hard, and they've earned their opportunity," Kolle said. "They had a great week in practice, and they went out and played well against G-P. We were just not as clean or clutch as we needed to be."
East next plays at Corpus Christi Ray on Tuesday.
"We're a young team, so next year I think we'll be ready for anything that comes at us," Sockwell said. "We're only graduating five seniors, so I think we'll be good."
DISTRICT 29-5A
Gregory-Portland 6, Victoria East 1
G-P: 200 030 1 - 6 11 0
East: 010 000 0 - 1 5 2
W: Malachi Lott; L: Caleb Korczynski
Highlights: (E) Xavier Ortega 2-for-3, 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 K, 1 BB; Mason Sockwell 1-for-3, RBI, 2B; Cory Cann 1-for-3; Caleb Korczynski 4.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 K, 1 BB; (G-P) Malachi Lott 7.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 11 K, 1 BB, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3B; Easton Dowell 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Colby Orrell 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2B.
Records: East 5-20-2, 2-12; G-P 27-2-1, 13-2
