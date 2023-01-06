Victoria East didn’t panic on Friday.
The Titans saw a double-digit lead against crosstown rival West shrink to as few as two points in their first meeting of the year.
Instead, two clutch free throws from Fernando Peña with five seconds left sealed a 60-56 District 29-5A North Zone victory and the school’s first win over the Warriors in three years.
“Man, it’s a great feeling,” said East coach Ralph Almanza. “I know it’s a huge deal for Victoria East to get this win. It’s a huge deal to be 1-0 in district. We’ve got a long way to go. We can’t get too high.”
The Titans (16-7, 1-0) countered West’s opening 9-0 run with a 23-0 run of their own between the first and second quarters to lead by as many as 14. East shot 11 of 33 from the field in the first half and 11 of 19 in the second.
“We always talk about shot selection,” Almanza said. “What’s a good shot in the first and second quarter may not be a good shot down the stretch. So we said, ‘Hey, we need to be taking good shots, take our time and make them over-extend.’”
Caden Williams scored eight of his game-high 19 points during East’s run after the senior forward was held scoreless in the first quarter.
“I started off kind of slow,” Williams said. “I didn’t really come out with the intensity I wanted to. I knew I had to come out in the second quarter and give it all I had in order to get the win.”
After jumping out to the nine-point lead behind 3-pointers from Jeremy Baldwin and Zo Morgan, West (10-13, 0-1) had to endure a scoreless drought of over 11 minutes.
The Warriors were 8 of 21 shooting in the first half.
“Their defense really picked up,” said West coach Cody McDonald. “They made adjustments. Their kids play really hard. I thought we got out of what we do. The ball didn’t get to places we normally want to get the ball against the zone (defense).”
East’s lead swelled back to 13 in the fourth quarter with 4:52 left in the game thanks to one of Peña’s two 3-pointers.
But Jackson Hodge, who finished with a double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds, was able to cut the deficit to two by making a layup while drawing a foul, and making the ensuing free throw with six seconds in.
“We weren’t focused on anything basketball-related,” the senior forward said. “The coaches told us coming into the game to just be composed because it’s going to be a loud environment. They’re gonna be talking their stuff, but we just had to stay composed.”
It’s the second consecutive game for Hodge to reach double figures.
“We’re at our best when Jackson is attacking,” McDonald said. “He’s a very level-headed kid. He creates for other people, but he also needs to create for himself a little more. I think the difference (the last two games) is his emphasis on trying to be aggressive.”
District 29-5A North Zone
Victoria East 60, Victoria West 56
Points: (W) Jackson Hodge 18, Zo Morgan 14, D’andre Fillmore 9; (E) Caden Williams 19, Nijahrell Prater 10, Fernando Pena 8, TJ Vargas 7.
Halftime: East 29-21. 3-pointers: (W) Shawn Mettey, Jeremy Baldwin, Morgan 3; (E) Pena 2, Vargas, Prater. Records: West 10-13, 0-1; East 16-7, 1-0.