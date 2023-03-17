Victoria East coach Wes Kolle recognized that after two close losses, the Titans needed something to change their fortune.
Kolle decided to have his players wear green socks on St. Patrick’s Day.
“I’ve been around this game long enough to know when you play on St. Patrick’s Day, you better have some green on somewhere,” Kolle said.
Luck is nice in any form, but East’s 5-3 District 29-5A crossover win over Flour Bluff on Friday at a cold and windy Riverside Stadium was based more on timely hitting, efficient pitching, and clean defense.
The Titans (14-4) scored four runs in the first inning and rode the pitching of Rico Gonzalez and EZ Duran the rest of the game.
“It was definitely what the doctor ordered right there,” Kolle said. “To go out there and have a clean top of the first and then to have a bottom half where we put four runs up kind of settled us in and we were able to get in the flow of the game.”
Gonzalez allowed only one hit through the first four innings, and East added its final run in the fourth.
“I was just trying to do my job,” said Gonzalez, who had four strikeouts. “I’ve got one great defense behind me and I trust them with everything. I put it in the zone and my defense helped me behind me.”
The Hornets (7-11) scored a run in the fifth and two in the sixth before Duran came out of the bullpen to get the final five outs.
“I’m proud of EZ coming in and slamming the door right there,” Kolle said. “That’s what we need. He was ready and he was itching to get in there and I’m glad he was able to get the save.”
Flour Bluff put the tying runs on base with two outs in the seventh, but Duran was able to get a grounder to first baseman Gage Goldman to end the game.
“We really focused on finishing this game,” said left fielder Grayson Youngblood, who had a triple, double, scored two runs, and had an RBI. “We needed to throw strikes and trust our defense. We’ve been hitting the ball and playing good defense. We just need to focus on throwing strikes and finishing the game strong.”
The Titans will turn their attention to Tuesday’s zone opener against Gregory-Portland at Riverside Stadium.
“We’re 18 games into this and we’re finally going to play a meaningful game,” Kolle said. “We know the importance of it. We’re prepared. We’re ready and we’ve just got to go play.”
District 29-5A CrossoverVictoria East 5, Flour Bluff 3
Flour Bluff 000 012 0 — 3 8 2
East 400 100 x — 5 8 0
W: Rico Gonzalez. L: J.J. Paluseo. S: EZ Duran. Highlights: (FB) Colton Hooper 2-for-3, 3B, 2B, RBI; Luke Atherton 1-for-3, RBI; Alejandro Hernandez 1-for-3, RBI. (E) Grayson Youngblood 2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, RBI; Ryan Steele 1-for-3, 2 RBIs. Records: Flour Bluff 7-11; East 14-4.