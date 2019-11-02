Koby Levigne wasn’t concerned about playoff scenarios or what needed to happen for Victoria East to extend its season.
The only thing that mattered was East defeating Corpus Christi Moody in Saturday’s District 15-5A, Division I finale.
“We came out with a positive mindset,” Levigne said. “Regardless of the outcome, we knew we had to come together and play as a team. It was our goal to come out and win this last game.”
Levigne caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in third quarter and the Titans totaled 491 yards of offense en route to a 48-35 win over the Trojans at Memorial Stadium.
The win kept the Titans’ postseason hopes alive and eliminated Moody from contention.
East needs Corpus Christi Carroll to defeat Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial next Friday to secure fourth place.
The Titans (5-4, 5-3) will have their bye week during the final week of the regular season.
“It was a blessing to go out at home with a bang like that,” Levigne said. “Just to see our team come together as a whole was truly a blessing.”
Victoria East’s Koby Levigne @LevigneKoby caught a 20-yard TD pass in his final home game. pic.twitter.com/VBZnKxg822— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 2, 2019
East has come a long way since starting the season 0-3. Despite the slow start, the team was able to climb its way back by winning its next three games and ending the regular season with two consecutive wins.
Now, the team’s hopes of keeping its season alive come down to Carroll upsetting the Eagles.
Although the Tigers are winless on the season and haven’t won a game since 2017, East isn’t giving up hope.
“The season started off shaky but these guys regrouped and put together a plan for success,” said East coach Roland Gonzalez. “We won some games that were tough and lost to some good opponents. It’s not over for us yet, but we’ll wait around another week and see what happens.”
East running back Alan Jimenez entered Saturday afternoon needing 175 rushing yards to break the 1,000 yard mark.
Jimenez finished the day with a game-high 237 yards on 19 carries to accomplish the feat.
“We knew the situation and we knew we had to come out hard,” Jimenez said. “We had to play hard for everybody – especially the seniors.”
Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez @23jim_ scored three touchdowns and ran for 237 yards to break the 1,000 yard rushing mark. pic.twitter.com/4JaVbTzp8v— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 2, 2019
Jimenez got off to a fast start by running for 70 yards on the Titans’ opening possession.
He finished with three touchdowns on runs of 7, 30 and 49 to give him 17 on the season.
“We worked really hard and came together,” Jimenez said. “It helps me a lot knowing I have a great team and coaching staff behind my back to support me.”
Jimenez’s first touchdown was the first score of the game in the opening minutes.
Moody (4-5, 3-4) answered back on a 7-yard touchdown run by Nathaniel Sada.
Ethan White caught his first of two touchdown passes on a 22-yard catch from quarterback Latavian Johnson.
White went on to score his second touchdown on a 8-yard catch from Johnson and Daemien Robles caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to give East a 35-21 halftime lead.
“It felt great coming out as a team and winning as a team,” said White, who caught three passes for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns. “Everything was a team effort.”
Victoria East’s Ethan White @EthanTh35283474 caught three passes for 129 yards and scored two touchdowns. He also passed for 20 yards and a touchdown in the second half. pic.twitter.com/LGHDd5rjtx— Rey Castillo (@reycastillo361) November 2, 2019
East added two more touchdowns in the second half on the catch by Levigne and another rushing touchdown by Jimenez.
Moody’s Amarion Johnson scored on a 1-yard run and quarterback Jakota Cullum scored his second touchdown to wrap up the Trojans’ scoring in the second half.
East secured the win after Tyree Haynes intercepted Cullum with 1:45 left in the game.
The Trojans were led by running back Dequwan Lindsey, who rushed for 145 yards on 23 carries.
Johnson completed seven passes for 221 yards.
“The kids came out knowing what their situation was and they pulled together,” Gonzalez said. “They played hard, had a good time and went out and got the win.”
The Titans will turn their attention to the scoreboard when the Eagles and Tigers clash next Friday.
Regardless of the outcome, Gonzalez was happy to coach his group of seniors in their final game at home.
“They’re a great group of leaders,” Gonzalez said. “I was really proud of them for their contribution to East High School, our football program and our community.”
